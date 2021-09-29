FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 291,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

