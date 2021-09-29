FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $53.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $51.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

GS stock opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.