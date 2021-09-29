Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 116,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Galecto has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

