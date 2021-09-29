Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $400.75 and last traded at $401.04. 9,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

