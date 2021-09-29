Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $400.75 and last traded at $401.04. 9,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.34.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,667,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
