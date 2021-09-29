General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $9.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.80 billion and the highest is $9.84 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Shares of GD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.74. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,724. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average is $190.83.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

