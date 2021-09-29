General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

