Geraint Jones Sells 7,050 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total value of £239,418 ($312,801.15).

Geraint Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Admiral Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total value of £241,956 ($316,117.06).

ADM stock traded down GBX 44.23 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,135.77 ($40.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,493 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,250.19. Admiral Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,578 ($33.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.