Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 161,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

