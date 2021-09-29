Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.12

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.12 and traded as high as C$23.77. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 293,661 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEI shares. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

