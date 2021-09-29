Glatfelter Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend by 70.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glatfelter stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Glatfelter worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

