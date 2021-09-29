Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.46. 182,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 224,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

