Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Shares Down 2.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.90. 143,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 237,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.