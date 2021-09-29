Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 3,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,182. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.