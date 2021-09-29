GoByte (GBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,043.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $442,654.99 and approximately $8,043.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

