goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$193.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$193.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

goeasy stock traded up C$2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$202.41. 69,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,110. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$63.35 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$189.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.3700007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

