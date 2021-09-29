Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

