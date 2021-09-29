Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 36.68% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $491,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

QQQM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,008. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.69 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.