Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,777 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.54. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,205. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

