Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $113.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

