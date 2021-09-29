Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 654.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.