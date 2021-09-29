Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Neenah worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 39.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Neenah by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neenah by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neenah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NP opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.69 million, a P/E ratio of -212.86 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

