Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.