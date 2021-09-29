Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATW. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

