Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 98,400 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,070,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,104,000 after purchasing an additional 533,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

