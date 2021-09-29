Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $16.80. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

