Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

