Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

GPEAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

