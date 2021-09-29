Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 30,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vipshop by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after buying an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

VIPS stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

