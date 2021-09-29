Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.