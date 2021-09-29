Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,922 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fastly were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after acquiring an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

