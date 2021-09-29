Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WestRock were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

