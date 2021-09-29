Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.30 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,577,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,137,000 after purchasing an additional 363,559 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE NI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

