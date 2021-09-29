Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.37 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,481 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Equitable by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

EQH stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.