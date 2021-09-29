Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,306 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.31% of PagerDuty worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,703. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

