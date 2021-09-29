GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head to Head Analysis

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.97 $9.90 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.60 -$44.01 million ($0.71) -10.14

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LegalZoom.com and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.78%. GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

