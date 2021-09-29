Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Guess? worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guess? by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guess? by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.