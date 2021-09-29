H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of FUL opened at $66.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.