H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUL. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

