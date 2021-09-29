H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) has been given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

HEO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.22 million and a P/E ratio of 53.70.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

