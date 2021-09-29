Hartree Partners, Lp Buys 119,505 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Stock

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 119,505 shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $1,306,189.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DDMX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDMX. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

