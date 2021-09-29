Haven Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.67 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00011692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $72.58 million and $1.67 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.95 or 0.06909844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00564778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,641,112 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

