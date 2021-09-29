Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.82. The company had a trading volume of 147,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $443.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

