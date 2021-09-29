Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $3.57 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,565. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

