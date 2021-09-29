Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 1,857 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.97. 27,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,569. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

