Hays plc (LON:HAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.15 Per Share

Hays plc (LON:HAS) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 174.05 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hays to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Hays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

