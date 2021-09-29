HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $195.75 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

