HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

