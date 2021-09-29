HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $491.02 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

