HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 306.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

