HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.22. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

